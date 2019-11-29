Saturday 23 November 2024

Pfizer and Flynn not off the hook yet over alleged price gouging

Generics
29 November 2019
medical_legal_law_big

Drugmakers Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Flynn Pharma might not yet be off the hook over hefty fines handed out by the UK’s competition authority that the companies claim were unlawful.

The firms successfully had fines of nearly £90 million ($116 million) overturned last year, after the punishments were initially issued by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in 2016 over alleged price gouging.

Following an appeal, the Competition Appeal Tribunal found that the CMA had failed to demonstrate that the ramping up of the cost of an epilepsy drug was in breach of competition law.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Pfizer and Flynn Pharma alleged anti-competitive activity in UK anti-epilepsy drug sector
6 August 2015
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer research calls for more UK investment in cancer
10 January 2020
Generics
Legal victory in UK for Flynn Pharma
7 April 2017
Pharmaceutical
Win for Pfizer and Flynn in UK price gouging case
8 June 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze