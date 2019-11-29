Pfizer and Flynn not off the hook yet over alleged price gouging

Drugmakers Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Flynn Pharma might not yet be off the hook over hefty fines handed out by the UK’s competition authority that the companies claim were unlawful.

The firms successfully had fines of nearly £90 million ($116 million) overturned last year, after the punishments were initially issued by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in 2016 over alleged price gouging.

Following an appeal, the Competition Appeal Tribunal found that the CMA had failed to demonstrate that the ramping up of the cost of an epilepsy drug was in breach of competition law.