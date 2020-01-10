Pfizer research calls for more UK investment in cancer

A new report into cancer, carried out by the think tank Demos on behalf of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), finds that the UK lags far behind the rest of Europe in cancer outcomes and spending.
The research, titled “Cancer Costs: a ripple effect analysis of cancer’s wider impact,” suggests that there could be four million people with cancer in the UK by 2030. The authors call on the UK government to address spending gaps and raise investment levels.
Demos says that the UK currently spends 5% of its total healthcare budget on cancer. Raising this to meet the EU average of 6%, at an annual cost of £2.1 billion ($2.7 billion), could have a major impact on the wider health economic situation in the country.
