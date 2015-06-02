Turing Pharmaceuticals appoints Eliseo Oreste Salinas as president of R&D

Privately-held biopharma company Turing Pharmaceuticals has appointed Eliseo Oreste Salinas as president of research and development.
He joins from New York-based pain management specialist Relmada, where he served as president and chief scientific officer as well as head of research and development. Dr Salinas arrives as Turing prepares to begin clinical trials for several drugs, including an innovative formulation of ketamine to treat severe depression and suicidality.
Martin Shkreli, founder and chairman, said: “We are pleased to welcome Eliseo Salinas to our leadership team. Eliseo combines proven capabilities to bring important new treatments to patients and their physicians, with a deep understanding of the patient and physician communities. His appointment is another major step as we build Turing’s capabilities for the long-term, advance our existing pipeline and work to create and acquire new assets.”
