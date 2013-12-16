Turkey’s AIFD concerned about counterfeit drugs

Counterfeit drug operations that have been recently uncovered by police raids in various provinces across Turkey are an alarming concern, reports the country’s Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (AIFD).
Counterfeit drugs, which are deliberately and fraudulently mislabeled with respect to identity and/or source, and in many cases containing the wrong ingredients, no active ingredients or insufficient active ingredients, can have extremely harmful effects on human health.
The AIFD says it continues to cooperate with authorities, and put its knowledge in the service of Turkey for, among others, combating counterfeiting activities which are a serious threat to human health.
