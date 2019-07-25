Sunday 18 May 2025

UCB's strong first-half sales but earnings down

Pharmaceutical
25 July 2019
ucb_sign_large

Belgium’s largest pharma company UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) today released financial results for the first six months of 2019, noting that revenues grew 2% (+4% at constant exchange rates) to 2.3 billion euros ($2.56 billion), with net sales rising 3% (+5% CER) to 2.2 billion euros.

Underlying profitability (rEBITDA) was 724 million euros, down 9%, -1% CER) or a ratio of 31%. Core earnings per share were down 22% (-12% CER) at 2.42 euros. The market reacted negatively, with UCB’s shares down 2.96% at 72.90 euros by mid-morning.

Outlook 2019 confirmed

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Strong first half 2021 delivered by UCB
29 July 2021
Biotechnology
Exciting time for UCB ahead of bimekizumab read-outs, says Emmanuel Caeymaex
21 June 2019
Biotechnology
EULAR 2019: UCB's bimekizumab continues to impress
14 June 2019
Biotechnology
UCB extends label for Cimzia to cover rare autoimmune condition
29 March 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

How the 340B hospital markup program and PBMs drive up costs for US patients
Pharmaceutical
How the 340B hospital markup program and PBMs drive up costs for US patients
17 May 2025
Biotechnology
MHRA approves Tremfya for Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis
17 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
New CEO incoming as Novo Nordisk seeks to bounce back
16 May 2025
Biotechnology
BioMarin buys Inozyme for $270 million
16 May 2025
Biotechnology
Telomir Pharma touts breakthrough in drug-resistant infections
16 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
Hengrui targets $1.3 billion as Hong Kong IPOs rebound
16 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
Delay for Biohaven’s troriluzole NDA
16 May 2025

Company Spotlight

Inozyme Pharma is a biotechnology company developing new medicines to treat rare disorders of calcification.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

How the 340B hospital markup program and PBMs drive up costs for US patients
17 May 2025
New CEO incoming as Novo Nordisk seeks to bounce back
16 May 2025
Hengrui targets $1.3 billion as Hong Kong IPOs rebound
16 May 2025
Delay for Biohaven’s troriluzole NDA
16 May 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze