Wednesday 19 November 2025

UK review targets widespread overprescribing of medicines

Pharmaceutical
22 September 2021
medicines_money_stock_large

The UK government has shown a willingness to take action to prevent medicines being prescribed unnecessarily in England.

A government-commissioned review into overprescribing has been published, revealing that 10% of the volume of prescription items dispensed through primary care in England are either inappropriate for patients’ circumstances and wishes, or could be better served with alternative treatments.

"This is an incredibly important review which will have a lasting impact on people’s lives and improve the way medicines are prescribed"It has also been revealed that 15% of people take five or more medicines a day, increasing the risk of adverse effects, with around one in five hospital admissions in people aged 65 years and over caused by negative impacts from medicines.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Concern over titanium dioxide safety in food raises question for medicines
12 August 2021
Biotechnology
UK govt scraps COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with Valneva
13 September 2021
Pharmaceutical
UK pricing body set to shake up appraisal methods
19 August 2021
Pharmaceutical
ABPI makes case for government spending on pharma
30 September 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze