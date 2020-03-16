Saturday 23 November 2024

UK targets zero HIV transmission with funding for PrEP treatment

16 March 2020
New money from the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care will ensure that “anyone who is at a high risk of contracting HIV will receive PrEP from their local sexual health clinic,” the British Government announced on Sunday.

£16 million ($20 million) will be provided to fund treatment with tenofovir/emtricitabine, which is now available through generics drugmakers.

Developed by Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) and branded as Truvada, the treatment was originally approved as an HIV med and was subsequently approved by the US regulator, in 2012, for PrEP.

