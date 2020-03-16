UK targets zero HIV transmission with funding for PrEP treatment

New money from the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care will ensure that “anyone who is at a high risk of contracting HIV will receive PrEP from their local sexual health clinic,” the British Government announced on Sunday.
£16 million ($20 million) will be provided to fund treatment with tenofovir/emtricitabine, which is now available through generics drugmakers.
Developed by Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) and branded as Truvada, the treatment was originally approved as an HIV med and was subsequently approved by the US regulator, in 2012, for PrEP.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze