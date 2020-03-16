UK targets zero HIV transmission with funding for PrEP treatment

New money from the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care will ensure that “anyone who is at a high risk of contracting HIV will receive PrEP from their local sexual health clinic,” the British Government announced on Sunday.

£16 million ($20 million) will be provided to fund treatment with tenofovir/emtricitabine, which is now available through generics drugmakers.

Developed by Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) and branded as Truvada, the treatment was originally approved as an HIV med and was subsequently approved by the US regulator, in 2012, for PrEP.