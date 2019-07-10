Unique heart med formulation wins approval in USA

User-friendly drug formulation specialist Azurity Pharmaceuticals has won US approval for Katerzia (amlodipine) for hypertension and coronary artery disease.

Katerzia is the first and only FDA-approved amlodipine oral suspension, which is provided in a ready-to-use format for children six years of age and older that require or prefer an oral liquid option.

The approval covers hypertension in people over the age of six, and coronary artery disease in adults.