Urovant data show broader value of Gemtesa for overactive bladder

Urovant Sciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma, has published a new, post-hoc analysis of data from the Phase III EMPOWUR trial of Gemtesa (vibegron).
Sumitovant is itself owned by Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506), following a 2019 deal in which the Japanese firm paid $3 billion for Urovant as well as Myovant Sciences, Enzyvant Therapeutics and Altavant Sciences.
Once-daily Gemtesa secured US Food and Drug Administration approval for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) in late 2020.
