US House Democrats reach deal with Trump on US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement

House Democrats announced on Monday they have reached a deal with the White House on the trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, bringing President Donald Trump closer to fulfilling a major legislative accomplishment, a revamp of the old NAFTA that Mr Trump scrapped, and a fulfillment of a key campaign promise by the president, reported CBS News and other media.
Among concerns for Democrats holding up agreement was language in the new trade pact that protected manufacturers of expensive brand-name drugs from generic copies of their medicines.
Under US law, pharmaceutical makers are given 12 years of market protection for their drugs, which essentially provides them with a limited monopoly against competition from manufacturers of generic medicines. Canada grants drugmakers eight years of market protection, and Mexico provides five.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze