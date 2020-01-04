Sunday 24 November 2024

CUSMA agreement on IP protection puts Canadian innovation at risk

4 January 2020
The revised Intellectual Property Provisions negotiated as part of the Canada US Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) will discourage investment in Canadian health research and hurt our country’s competitiveness, commented Innovative Medicines Canada president Pamela Fralick in a website posting by the trade group.

“This is disappointing news for Canada’s innovative pharmaceutical industry, which is already facing significant challenges launching new medicines and attracting new investment in Canada given the severe anticipated impact of the recent amendments to Patented Medicines Regulations,” stated Ms Fralick.

“A strengthened IP regime would have helped to boost Canada’s competitiveness in the life sciences sector by creating a climate that fosters innovation. Instead, companies in the Canadian innovative pharmaceutical sector will face even greater challenges competing for global research funding,” she noted.

