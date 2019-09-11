Biologics industry reacts to Canada's use of biosimilars

Industry group the Alliance for Safe Biologic Medicines (ASBM) has voiced objections to a Canadian Province using biosimilar medicines to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The government of British Columbia has said it will switch people with IBD to a biosimilar medicine over a period of six months, and then stop reimbursement for current branded alternatives.

The ASBM, part of a network of industry-funded groups focused on promoting the branded biologics sector, said the switching policy was “presented as a trade-off for the government's agreement to grant reimbursement for new innovative medicines.”