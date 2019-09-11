Saturday 23 November 2024

Biologics industry reacts to Canada's use of biosimilars

Biosimilars
11 September 2019
canada_big

Industry group the Alliance for Safe Biologic Medicines (ASBM) has voiced objections to a Canadian Province  using biosimilar medicines to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The government of British Columbia has said it will switch people with IBD to a biosimilar medicine over a period of six months, and then stop reimbursement for current branded alternatives.

The ASBM, part of a network of industry-funded groups focused on promoting the branded biologics sector, said the switching policy was “presented as a trade-off for the government's agreement to grant reimbursement for new innovative medicines.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Biosimilar Renflexis PBS listing brings potential for health budget savings for Australia
1 August 2017
Biosimilars
FDA approves Inflectra, the first biosimilar MAb in the USA
6 April 2016
Pharmaceutical
CUSMA agreement on IP protection puts Canadian innovation at risk
4 January 2020
Biosimilars
Australia's GBMA says adding biosimilar Inflectra on PBS will lead to savings
1 December 2015


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biosimilars

Xbrane and Intas to jointly develop Opdivo biosimilar
20 November 2024
Opuviz is latest EC-approved ophthalmology biosimilar
18 November 2024
Celltrion acquires Swiss firm iQone Healthcare
15 November 2024
EC approval for Sandoz’s Afqlir
15 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze