US pharma cos pursuing research for over 800 cancer drugs - Report

With over 800 new drugs in various stages of research, US pharmaceutical companies have firmly positioned themselves for continued innovation to treat cancer, the second leading cause of death in the country.
Different forms of cancer still account for nearly one of every four deaths in the USA despite a growing number of survivors, a recent report by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) showed.
An estimated 1.6 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2015 alone, and nearly 600,000 Americans will die from a form of the disease. The numbers paint a truly bleak picture and are a reminder for the persistent need to innovate.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze