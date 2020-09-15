US president Trump embraces international reference pricing in Executive Order

US President Donald Trump several weeks ago threatened drug manufacturers with the prospect of an Executive Order mandating international reference price limitations, unless the manufacturers put forward proposals to significantly reduce drug prices by August 24.
On Sunday, September 13, not having elicited the desired reaction from manufacturers, President Trump issued the threatened Executive Order on Lowering Drug Prices by Putting America First, commented Alan Kirschbaum writing on the Hyman, Phelps & McNamara FDA Law Blog.
The Order first directs the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to “immediately implement his rulemaking plan” to test a payment model under Medicare Part B, under which Medicare would pay no more than a “most favored nation price” for certain high-cost prescription drugs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze