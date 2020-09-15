Saturday 23 November 2024

US president Trump embraces international reference pricing in Executive Order

Pharmaceutical
15 September 2020
US President Donald Trump several weeks ago threatened drug manufacturers with the prospect of an Executive Order mandating international reference price limitations, unless the manufacturers put forward proposals to significantly reduce drug prices by August 24.

On Sunday, September 13, not having elicited the desired reaction from manufacturers, President Trump issued the threatened Executive Order on Lowering Drug Prices by Putting America First, commented Alan Kirschbaum writing on the Hyman, Phelps & McNamara FDA Law Blog.

The Order first directs the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to “immediately implement his rulemaking plan” to test a payment model under Medicare Part B, under which Medicare would pay no more than a “most favored nation price” for certain high-cost prescription drugs.

