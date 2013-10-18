Uterine cancer treatments market in need of drugs with high efficacy and safety profiles

The uterine cancer treatments market has been forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over the next five years, increasing from a total of $17.8 billion in 2013, to reach a total of $21.6 billion in 2018.

Growth in this market is being driven predominantly by research and development and a slight increase in the disease prevalence rate due to an aging population, diabetes, and obesity, according to a new report from BCC Research.

Uterine cancer is a common cancer of the female reproductive system that begins in the lining of the uterus. When cells in the lining of the uterus replicate themselves, genetic mutations can occur that result in aberrant cells. These cancerous cells multiply and form a tumor. These tumors can be invasive and metastasize into nearby tissues, often spreading throughout the body.