Warning for AcelRx on Dsuvia marketing practices

The US regulator has issued a warning to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ACRX) over its marketing of opioid analgesic Dsuvia (sufentanil), causing shares in the company to fall 8%.

The sublingual tablet, which is approved for the management of acute pain in adults, is used when people are not able to receive treatment orally or through intravenous injection.

The US Food and Drug Administration said that AcelRx had “disseminated promotional communications that undermine key prescribing conditions required for the safe use” of the product.