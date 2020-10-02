FDA finalizes guidelines for drugmakers on opioid disorder treatments

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a final guidance, Opioid Use Disorder: Endpoints for Demonstrating Effectiveness of Drugs for Treatment, which is intended to help companies develop drugs to treat the condition and addresses the clinical endpoints acceptable for demonstrating the effectiveness of drugs for the disorder.
This guidance includes minor changes to the draft document. It also builds on another final guidance issued by the FDA in February 2019 that outlines the agency’s current thinking about drug development and trial design issues relevant to the study of depot buprenorphine products. Sponsors are encouraged to discuss their plans with the agency early in the drug development process.
Clinical trials to evaluate the effectiveness of medications for the purposes of FDA approval have generally used changes in drug-taking behavior as an endpoint. This final guidance identifies several additional potential clinical endpoints and other outcome measures that drug developers may consider.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze