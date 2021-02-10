Wealthy countries in sub-Saharan Africa among worst performers on NTDs

A league table has been published to show how countries on the African continent are progressing in the fight against neglected tropical diseases (NTDs).

Uniting to Combat NTDs, a collective of invested partners including governments, donors, pharma companies, non-governmental organizations, academia and others, has published the table and highlighted some interesting findings.

"It is striking to see that when it comes to fighting neglected tropical diseases, wealthier nations are amongst the poorest performers"Among the worst-performing countries on their NTD index score are some of the top ten for gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, including Equatorial Guinea, South Africa and Namibia.