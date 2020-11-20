Single shot can prevent malaria relapse

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and the Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) have presented positive data from the TEACH study of tafenoquine.

GSK and MMV are developing the 8-aminoquinoline therapy for the prevention of relapse of malaria in children and adolescents.

The TEACH study examines the impact of a single-dose of tafenoquine, and the results show that 95% had no recurrence of P. vivax malaria during four months of follow-up, an efficacy rate which is in line with studies in adults and older adolescents.