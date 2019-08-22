White House not giving up on TV ad drug price rule

US President Donald Trump is reviving a stalled effort to compel drugmakers to list drug prices in direct to consumer (DTC) advertising, after a court struck down the initiative.
On Wednesday, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) filed a notice of appeal against a federal court ruling from July, which granted a request to vacate the rule from appellants including Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK).
In 2018, the White House sought to force companies to include the list price of products on TV adverts, despite objections from leading US pharma trade group PhRMA, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze