White House not giving up on TV ad drug price rule

US President Donald Trump is reviving a stalled effort to compel drugmakers to list drug prices in direct to consumer (DTC) advertising, after a court struck down the initiative.

On Wednesday, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) filed a notice of appeal against a federal court ruling from July, which granted a request to vacate the rule from appellants including Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK).

In 2018, the White House sought to force companies to include the list price of products on TV adverts, despite objections from leading US pharma trade group PhRMA, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.