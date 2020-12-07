WHO Foundation aims to secure global health mission

The WHO Foundation, a newly-formed independent grant-making foundation of the World Health Organization, has appointed Anil Soni as its first chief executive officer.

Mr Soni was formerly head of global infectious diseases at Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS), where he was focused on shortening the amount of time needed to make low-cost medicines available in high-burden settings.

He also has advisory roles with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the MDG Health Alliance.