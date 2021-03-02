WHO panel puts final nail in coffin of Trump's touted hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 prevention

An expert panel from the World Health Organization (WHO) has strongly advised against the use of hydroxychloroquine to prevent infection in people who do not have COVID-19.

The anti-inflammatory drug was once touted as a potential solution to the pandemic by former US President Donald Trump, but research did not bear this out and the emergency use authorization that it was granted by the US Food and Drug Administration was withdrawn.

The WHO’s Guideline Development Group has now concluded that it is no longer a research priority, and resources should focus on other more promising drugs to prevent COVID-19.