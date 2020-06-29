Sunday 24 November 2024

Xeomin approved in Japan

29 June 2020
Teijin (TYO: 3401) has been granted approval by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) to market Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA) for intramuscular injection in 50, 100 or 200 units for the treatment of upper limb spasticity.

Xeomin is being distributed by German family-owned drugmaker Merz Pharmaceuticals in more than 70 countries to treat patients with upper limb spasticity, cervical dystonia, blepharospasm and upper facial wrinkles, or hypersalivation.

Teijin signed an exclusive license and co-development agreement for Xeomin in Japan with Merz in 2017.

