Pharmacia Pipeline Promises Future Growth

With the acquisition of Farmitalia Carlo Erba largely behind it (see page 3), Pharmacia is now looking to consolidate its position and focus on the swift commercialization of its near-term pipeline products, as well as increasing its research and development investment to maintain a broad and deep pipeline. With this in mind, the company is raising its R&D expenditure by around 2% to 3.8 billion Swedish kroner ($521 million), or 14.2% of sales, compared to 12.7% of sales in 1993.
Goran Ando, newly appointed to Pharmacia and latterly head of development at Glaxo Group Research, highlighted a line extension for Genotropin (recombinant human growth hormone) as a key factor in the future development of the product, sales of which experienced a 2% decline in 1994 relative to 1993 as a result of price reductions and prescribing restrictions in countries such as Spain, Italy and Australia.
The line extension is for the use of Genotropin in the treatment of adult growth hormone deficiency, reflecting the growing appreciation that the hormone has important metabolic effects beyond puberty. Adult GH deficiency is characterized by cardiovascular morbidity and mortality, impaired psychological wellbeing, and abnormal body composition such as high fat mass, low muscle mass and reduced bone mineral density. Treatment with Genotropin has been shown to have positive effects on these factors and is the first approved replacement therapy for the syndrome in adults, said Dr Ando.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze