Pharmacia's Desflurane: Euro Roll-Out In 1995?

Pharmacia's new inhaled anesthetic Suprane R (desflurane) should be available in most European countries by early 1995, according to Peter Benson, president of the company's hospital care division, speaking at an international symposium on anesthesia in Barcelona, Spain.

The product was launched in the UK and Sweden last year, and in Finland earlier in 1994. It was recently approved by the European Union's Committee on Proprietary Medicinal Products, opening the way for its approval elsewhere in Europe.

Desflurane reportedly has a lower blood and tissue solubility than other potent inhaled anesthetics. As a result, the agent is taken up and eliminated more rapidly, permitting a precise control of the depth and duration of anesthesia. Several studies presented at the Barcelona meeting indicated that the recovery time from anesthesia with desflurane is two-to-four times faster than it is with the widely-used inhalant isoflurane.