Pharmacists' coalition formed to face "threats"

The US National Association of Chain Drug Stores and the National Community Pharmacists Association have formed the Coalition for Community Pharmacy Action as part of an effort to "unite the nation's 55,000 community pharmacies and create a greater defense" against what the groups describe as "threats" to the pharmacy industry and health care.

The CCPA, a Virginia-based not-for-profit company, aims to revise the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit, oppose Medicaid reimbursement reductions and ensure TRICARE beneficiaries can continue to obtain prescriptions from community pharmacies. Bruce Roberts, chief executive of the NCPA, said: "the nation's community pharmacists - both independent and chains - have faced a series of threatening legislative and regulatory policies."