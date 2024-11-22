Friday 22 November 2024

Pharmos' Dexanabinol: latest

6 November 1995

- Pharmos has reported that its neuroprotective drug Dexanabinol (HU-211) has shown promising results in animal models of stroke. The data were presented at the 3rd International Conference on Stroke in Prague, the Czech Republic, on October 25. In the study, rats which were subjected to temporary focal forebrain ischemia were injected intravenously with HU-211 after the ischemic insult. HU-211 significantly improved the neurological outcome of the ischemia three days after the insult, compared to vehicle, as measured by infarct size and brain swelling. A Phase I trial has been completed, and Phase II trials are planned for the beginning of 1996.

