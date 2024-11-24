Organised by the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) this event brings together pharmaceutical scientists working in every stage of the drug discovery, development, and delivery process.

PHarmSCi 360 is organised by the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS), an organization of pharmaceutical scientists working in every stage of the drug discovery, development, and delivery process.

Attendees of this event include pharmaceutical scientists who are mid- to high-level managers and executives in industry, government, and academic settings. Attendees are actively focused on the latest tools, technologies, strategies, and techniques that can immediately impact their research and advance their work, as well as the discoveries and innovations developing at the cutting edge of the pharmaceutical sciences.