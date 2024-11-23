Phase II Data On Saquinavir

A combination of Roche's proteinase inhibitor saquinavir (Ro31-8959), Wellcome's Retrovir (zidovudine) and Hoffmann-La Roche's Hivid (zalcitabine) demonstrated more effectiveness with respect to parameters such as CD4 counts than a combination of saquinavir and Retrovir or Retrovir and Hivid, according to a study conducted at Harborview Medical Center in Washington, USA.

The randomized, double-blind trial involved 302 HIV-positive subjects with CD4 cell counts between 51/mm3 and 300/mm3. The period of administration for the drug was 24 weeks. According to the researchers, the three-drug combination was the most effective therapy in the maintenance of CD4 levels. No difference in adverse reactions were observed among the three regimens.