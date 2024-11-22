Friday 22 November 2024

Phase III Riluzole Data Presented At AAN

21 May 1995

As forecast, results of the largest trial of a new treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or motor neurone disease have been presented at the 47th annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology in Seattle, USA (Marketletter April 10). The 950-patient study has revealed that Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Rilutek (riluzole), an NMDA antagonist, is the first drug treatment to prolong the survival of ALS patients.

Placebo or riluzole at one of three doses (50mg, 100mg or 200mg/day in three doses) was given to the ALS patients over a 14- to 18-month period. The primary statistical test of riluzole's efficacy (on survival) was an 18-month intent-to-treat analysis. The evaluation revealed a 12.7% increase in the number of patients alive after 18 months who received 100mg/day riluzole compared to placebo. 134 of the 236 patients (56.8%) on 100mg riluzole were alive after this period compared to 122 of 242 patients (50.4%) on placebo.

No additional benefit was observed in treating patients at the 200mg/day level, so all patients who completed the trial have been offered the option of continuing in an open-label study and receive a dose of 100mg/day riluzole. Significantly, the prolonged survival was seen in both limb-onset or bulbar-onset (facial) ALS sufferers - previously, Phase II data on the drug had suggested it would have an affect only on the bulbar-onset form.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze