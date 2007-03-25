Philippines parallel trade drug lobby row

The alleged attempts by drug firm lobbyists to "interfere" with a debate in the Philippines' House of Representatives over the Cheaper Medicine Act 2007, which includes the authorization for parallel drug trading, has provoked a furore. Four representatives of the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines were ejected from the congressional chamber for supposedly asking for a Representative to challenge the meeting's quorum, in order to prevent a vote from being taken. Equivalent legislation has been approved in the Senate (Marketletter February 5) and the final law would be drafted by a bicameral conference committee before a final vote in both chambers of Congress later this year.

The contents of a note, allegedly written by one of the lobbyists to Rep Teodoro Locsin (Makati), were published by several media outlets and includes a request to telephone Leo Wassmer, the PHAP's chief executive, with his mobile telephone number. The PHAP issued a statement insisting that the attempt to contact Rep Locsin was simply because he represents the group's local congressional district.