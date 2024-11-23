Saturday 23 November 2024

Phoenix Benefits From Merger

5 December 1994

The German drug wholesale grouping, Phoenix Pharmahandel AG, put together by the drugs producer Adolf Merckle, has started to benefit from the extraordinarily complex series of mergers which went into creating the Mannheim-based group. The group includes Hageda of Cologne, F Reichelt of Hamburg, Ferd Schulze of Mannheim, and two Otto Stumpf companies based in Berlin and Fuerth.

In the first half of 1994 (ended July 31), Phoenix group sales rose 5% to 2.53 billion Deutschemarks ($1.6 billion). The company now has a 30% share of the German drugs wholesale market, ahead of Gehe with 17%-18% and Anzag with 14%.

Total sales of German drug wholesale companies in 1993 reached 25 billion marks, with western Germany accounting for 20 billion marks and eastern Germany 4.6 billion marks. Pretax profits from Phoenix in the six-month period were 14.2 million marks, notably higher than forecast and higher than the generally positive results which the individual constituent companies achieved in 1993.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze