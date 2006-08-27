Phynova granted key patent for lead HCV drug

The Phynova Group, a UK-based developer of pharmaceuticals based on Chinese medicines, says that the UK Patent Office has granted it a key patent to cover and protect its candidate hepatitis C treatment, PYN17.

The agent contains extracts of four plants that reduce liver inflammation, improve hepatic function and stimulate the immune system. It is designed to treat the symptoms of chronic HCV infections, such as fatigue, poor concentration, joint inflammation and abdominal pain leading to deterioration in an individual's quality of life. There are no adequate treatments currently available to manage these disease symptoms, Phynova noted, adding that the global HCV drug market could be worth $9.0 billion by 2010.

Phynova has completed a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase IIa clinical trial of the drug in the UK with encouraging outcomes and, as a result, is planning to initiate a multi-center Phase IIb trial in the USA in early 2007.