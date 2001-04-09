PICTF: a positive step to retain UK pharma's competitive edge

The global business environment is changing, and the timing of thePharmaceutical Industry Competitive Task Force report (Marketletter April 9) is a positive step to retaining the UK's competitive edge in the sector, Stephen Timms, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, told those attending the annual dinner of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry last week.

Highlighting what he sees as some areas of significant progress, Mr Timms noted that the key message right from the start was the importance of the UK-based pharmaceutical industry's relationship with its home base, albeit that it makes up only 3% of the global market. "How you fare in it has a significant effect on the attractiveness of the UK for doing business," he said.

In this respect, he said that the government realizes that there is great potential value in involving the drug industry more in the development of the National Health Service, and that the NHS provides a valuable resource for pharmaceutical R&D.