Plexxikon enters $100M accord with Servier for discovery of renin inhibitors

Plexxikon, a privately-held US biotechnology firm, has entered a collaboration with French drugmaker Servier centered on the discovery of novel, non-peptidic inhibitors of renin, an enzyme known to play a direct role in hypertension, renal failure and vascular disease. Under the terms of the deal, Plexxikon will receive an upfront payment, research funding, and potential milestone payments totaling over $100.0 million, as well as royalties on any product sales. Servier will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization of the products and will receive an exclusive worldwide license for any renin inhibitors discovered through the collaboration in the field of cardiovascular disease, including hypertension.
