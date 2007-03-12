Poland drug law pushes Internet pharmacies abroad

A recent decision by the lower chamber of Poland's Parliament to prevent the legalization of Internet pharmacies has led to the export of such businesses to other countries. The amendment to a pharmaceuticals law also contradicts an earlier provision which exempted Internet pharmacies from a ban on advertising (Marketletter February 28). The move to outlaw Polish Internet pharmacies is welcomed by the Polish Pharmaceutical Chamber (NIA; Marketletter March 5) but could violate European Union law and is opposed by the country's Ministry of Health.

Apteka4U, a Polish on-line drug supplier, announced in February that it was suspending its operations because of the Polish government's decision. Jacek Rejdych, the firm's director, told Pharma Poland News that he is in negotiations with at least one foreign Internet drug firm to move his operations out of the country.