Poland drug law pushes Internet pharmacies abroad

A recent decision by the lower chamber of Poland's Parliament to prevent the legalization of Internet pharmacies has led to the export of such businesses to other countries. The amendment to a pharmaceuticals law also contradicts an earlier provision which exempted Internet pharmacies from a ban on advertising (Marketletter February 28). The move to outlaw Polish Internet pharmacies is welcomed by the Polish Pharmaceutical Chamber (NIA; Marketletter March 5) but could violate European Union law and is opposed by the country's Ministry of Health.
Apteka4U, a Polish on-line drug supplier, announced in February that it was suspending its operations because of the Polish government's decision. Jacek Rejdych, the firm's director, told Pharma Poland News that he is in negotiations with at least one foreign Internet drug firm to move his operations out of the country.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze