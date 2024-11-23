Poland News

- The Polish Cabinet announced last month that it will extend the number of pharmaceuticals that can be imported under quota duty-free, according to the PAP news agency. The aim of the measure is to reduce the cost of medicines in the country, and is an obligation by Poland under the agreement within the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade and the World Trade Organization.

- Poland's Ministry of Health intends to spend 12.5 million zlotys ($4.4 million) in 1997 on the state program for HIV prevention, says the PAP news agency. The number of people with HIV in Poland since 1985 is 4,215, of which 450 have AIDS and 263 have died from the disease.