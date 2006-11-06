Poland's drug market up 4% in first 7 months

Poland's drug market grew 4% in the first seven months of the year compared with the equivalent period in 2005, according to figures published by IMS Health. However, with the Polish government increasingly adopting policies aimed at boosting local drugmakers' share of the market, foreign firms experienced a sharp fall in revenue.
Krakow, Poland-based market research firm, PMR, estimates that the country's drug market growth for the whole of 2006 will be 5.1%, a slowdown from the 6.5% for last year. The trend is expected to continue with forecasts of 4% market expansion next year, as cuts in government reimbursement levels continue to bite. The growing willingness and ability of Polish patients to shop around for cheaper substitute drugs is also a factor in the containment of drug spending increases.
According to PharmaExpert, a leading consulting firm which specializes in central and eastern Europe, there are currently 200 wholesale drug firms in Poland, but only about 20 of them are expected to survive new regulations by the country's Ministry of Health and the expected arrival of other European Union wholesalers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze