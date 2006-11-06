Friday 22 November 2024

Poland's drug market up 4% in first 7 months

6 November 2006

Poland's drug market grew 4% in the first seven months of the year compared with the equivalent period in 2005, according to figures published by IMS Health. However, with the Polish government increasingly adopting policies aimed at boosting local drugmakers' share of the market, foreign firms experienced a sharp fall in revenue.

Krakow, Poland-based market research firm, PMR, estimates that the country's drug market growth for the whole of 2006 will be 5.1%, a slowdown from the 6.5% for last year. The trend is expected to continue with forecasts of 4% market expansion next year, as cuts in government reimbursement levels continue to bite. The growing willingness and ability of Polish patients to shop around for cheaper substitute drugs is also a factor in the containment of drug spending increases.

According to PharmaExpert, a leading consulting firm which specializes in central and eastern Europe, there are currently 200 wholesale drug firms in Poland, but only about 20 of them are expected to survive new regulations by the country's Ministry of Health and the expected arrival of other European Union wholesalers.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze