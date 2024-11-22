Polarization Concerns For Chemical/Drug Majors?

Commoditization in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to continue and will bring about some polarization of individual company performances, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs, who have published a report examining the major European chemical and pharmaceutical groups.
The report is not designed to give an in-depth review of the businesses more heavily weighted in pharmaceuticals, but looks at the more cyclical companies. The analysts expect to see favorable trading conditions at least through to 1997. They say that following their indifferent performance last year, shares in many of the companies are trading at or close to the bottom of their historical range for the current stage of the cycle. This is especially true of the German companies, which seem to be trading on the sort of valuations last seen after the stock market crash in 1987.
Regarding companies that are active in the pharmaceutical industry, the analysts say that firms with innovative products will group at one end, and at the other will be those whose franchises are threatened as patent protection is lost. Investors and the industry itself have concerns about this polarization which has led to a shake-out of share values and initiated a period of industry consolidation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze