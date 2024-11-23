Polish Health/Pharma Agreements

Poland has announced pharmaceutical and health care-related agreements with:
- Germany, for a health care cooperation agreement for 1996 and 1997, reports the PAP news agency. The agreement provides for German assistance to Poland in the field of health insurance, as well as scientific and research exchanges, and the holding of joint medical conferences: and
- the region of Puglia in italy, which has signed a five-year agreement with the Polish region of Walbrych for cooperation and exchange of information in the health care sector.
