Polish Health Spending Increase For 1997

The Polish government's economic committee is to allocate a further 20million zlotys ($6.8 million) to health care spending in 1997, reports the PAP new agency.
Health Minister Ryszard Zochowski said health care will represent 15.3% of state spending this year, up from 14.2% in 1996. He added that the Ministry of Finance has earmarked 1.75 billion zlotys ($602.5 million) for the rescheduling of debts of health service institutions.
- Poland's Central Statistical Office says retail prices of drugs rose about 1.5% in November over October, while the rate of inflation for the month was up 1.3%.
