Friday 22 November 2024

Politicians' View Of The UK Drug Industry

31 October 1994

The UK government is putting a great deal of support behind its general practice fundholding initiative and this will lead to more and more downward pressure on GP prescribing, creating a serious challenge for the pharmaceutical industry, according to Colin Hitchins, Pharmaceutical Officer for the South Thames and West Health Authority. Hospitals are accustomed to this type of pressure but it is new to general practice, he said.

Mr Hitchens told a conference in London last week, organized by the MSF (Manufacturing, Science, Finance) trades union to discuss the future of the pharmaceutical industry in the UK, that while the National Health service budget is not officially cash-limited, a greater share of it is becoming so because of the fundholding initiative. In 1993-94, GPs in England overspent on prescribing by L134 million, or 4.35% of the national total, and fundholding general practices spend, on average, 4% less on drugs than non-fundholders. The first and second wave of fundholders were keen, entrepreneurial GPs who are extremely tough negotiators, he said, hence these results, but the government might be putting too much hope into the scheme. GPs entering the scheme in the fourth, fifth and sixth wave are not so tough or entrepreneurial, he said, nor might their prescribing be as good.

Ben Hayes, public affairs director at the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, told the meeting that the pharmaceutical industry is a partner with the NHS and not a supplier, and that drug prices in the UK have gone down by 17%, across the board, in the last 10 years.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze