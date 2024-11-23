PolyMASC In US And Japanese Agreements

PolyMASC Pharmaceuticals of the UK has entered into two newcollaborations with partners in the USA and Japan.

The first is with NOF Corporation of Japan to develop oral formulations of protein and peptide pharmaceuticals instead of the usual injectable administration. The oily formulations, in which NOF has world class expertise, have been shown to increase gastrointestinal absorption of peptides and small proteins, which at present are usually digested before absorption in the gut is possible. PolyMasc's expertize in PEGylation, the addition of the polymer polyethylene glycol, PEG, to other molecules, is also relevant to oral formulations, and is particularly attractive for this application, it said.

The two firms will investigate the combined used of their technologies. Oral administration should result in greater convenience for the patient and savings in health care costs, according to PolyMASC. It suggests that the market for these products could reach $20 billion per annum by the turn of the century.