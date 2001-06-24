Poor WTO states and pharma clash over TRIPS

The World Trade Organization's poorer member states have told a WTOmeeting in Geneva, Switzerland, on access to medicines, that the Trade-Related aspects of Intellectual Property Rights agreement should not undermine "the legitimate right of WTO members to formulate their own public health policies."

However, reports Jonathan Fowler of the Associated Press, US negotiator Claude Burcky said that to blame TRIPs for health crises or claim that it stands in the way of resolving them is incorrect. "Without the economic incentives provided by patent systems there would be far fewer drugs available for the treatment and cure of life-threatening diseases," he said. Harvey Bale, director general of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations, also said it would be a mistake to alter TRIPs. "Access to medicines isn't about patents, but about investing in health services so the drugs get to the people that need them," he said.

AP also quoted Ellen 'tHoen of Medecins Sans Frontieres as saying that, while essential drugs are not like any other commodities, "WTO rules treat patented drugs like CDs or Barbie dolls."