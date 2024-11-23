Positive Long-Term Data With QLT's Photofrin

Researchers at the Tokyo Medical College in Japan have reported thatphotodynamic therapy with QLT PhotoTherapeutics' Photofrin (porfimer sodium) is "a potential cure for certain early-stage, superficial lung cancers and is a cost-effective alternative to surgery."

In studies, a long-term tumor response was seen in 50% of patients with early-stage, superficial lung cancer who would otherwise have required surgery. Previous data found a complete response in 90.6% of 64 squamous cell carcinomas treated. After five years, 62.5% of the lesions had not recurred. Another trial found that 88% of patients with inoperable early-stage, superficial lung cancer achieved a complete response with Photofrin. In addition, it was estimated that using PDT as a first-line alternative to surgery was 40% less expensive.

More Trials Planned QLT is planning Phase III trials in early-stage esophageal cancer later this year, and it hopes to submit applications for certain types of lung cancer with the Canadian authorites. The product is currently approved for the treatment of some lung cancers in Japan, but is awaiting review for this indication by the US Food and Drug Administration.