Positive Nine Months At Sanofi

French health and beauty company Sanofi has posted strong growth duringthe first nine months of 1997, with sales rising 10% over the like, year-earlier period to 18.58 billion French francs ($3.17 billion).
Pharmaceuticals continued to progress well, with sales of the top ten products increasing 16% during the first nine months. Geographically, revenues in western Europe and North America remained steady, while growth of over 20% was registered in Asia, Latin America and central and eastern Europe. Sanofi added that the antihypertensive Avapro (irbesartan), launched in the UK and Germany in September, will be launched in the rest of Europe and the USA before the end of the year. Plavix (clopidogrel; Marketletter November 3), for thrombosis, is set to be launched in first-quarter 1998.
Mark Tracey, John Murphy and Jane Henderson at Goldman Sachs believe that Avapro and Plavix have the potential to achieve sales of more than $1 billion and claim that net income at Sanofi should more than double in the next five years. The analysts have recently upgraded their rating on Sanofi from market outperformer to recommended list.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze