Positive Ph II data for 3M's Aldara

3M Pharmaceuticals has reported results in the Journal of AmericanAcademy of Dermatology (May 2001) that demonstrated an almost 90% clearance of superficial basal cell carcinoma following daily application of its Aldara (imiquimod) 5% cream for six weeks, in a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial. Treatment efficacy was measured by the complete histological clearance of sBCC in post-treatment biopsy. Adverse effects, such as pain and discharge at the site of the target tumor, decreased as the dosing frequency was reduced. Based on these findings, 3M will now begin Phase III clinical trials for Aldara in this indication.