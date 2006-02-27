Positive results with Sanfoi-Aventis' rimonabant

The results of the RIO-North America trial with Sanofi-Aventis' rimonabant were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (February 14 issue), evaluating two-year treatment with the drug in overweight or obese patients, many of whom were at increased risk for diabetes and heart disease through the presence of additional risk factors including increased waist circumference, elevated blood pressure or abnormal lipid levels. The findings showed that patients treated with rimonabant 20mg once-daily experienced significant reduction of their waist circumference and body weight as well as improvements in multiple cardiometabolic risk factors, including high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, triglycerides and an estimate of insulin sensitivity.
"The RIO-North America trial results indicate that rimonabant 20mg once-daily produced sustained clinically-meaningful weight loss and improvements in associated risk factors during two years of treatment," said Xavier Pi-Sunyer, chief of the division of endocrinology, Saint Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center, Columbia University, New York, USA, and principal investigator of the RIO-North America trial.
However, there was also some evidence of psychiatric side effects with the drug: 6.1% of patients on 20mg rimonabant experienced anxiety, compared with 2.1% on placebo; and 5.2% suffered "depressed mood."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze