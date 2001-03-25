PowderJect in vaccine deal with UK govt

PowderJect Pharmaceuticals says that its wholly-owned subsidiary, EvansVaccines, has won a major contract to be the sole supplier of tuberculosis (BCG) vaccines and diagnostic tests to the UK's Department of Health. The two-year contract covers BCG vaccines for both adults and children, as well as tuberculin tests used to identify those who require vaccination.

Paul Drayson, PowderJect's chief executive, said that the firm was "extremely pleased" to have won the vaccine contract, as the DoH had evaluated "potential suppliers from across the world." He added that Evans Vaccines (which PowderJect inherited as part of its acquisition of Medeva; Marketletter September 11, 2000) has received over L50 million in investment during the last few years, "and this contract demonstrates the world-class standard achieved by the team in Liverpool."

The news was particularly welcome for PowderJect, which was recently forced to delay the relaunch of its yellow fever vaccine Arilvax, partnered with Peptide Therapeutics, due to production problems.