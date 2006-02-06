Prana's MPACs "can enter the brain"

Australia's Prana Biotechnology reports that Aging Cell, a journal addressing fundamental issues in the biology of aging, has published a new paper in its February edition entitled, Radioiodinated Clioquinol as a Biomarker for b-amyloid: Zn2+ complexes in Alzheimer's disease.

The paper reveals that Prana's MPACs, metal protein attenuating compounds, as demonstrated by clioquinol, can enter the brain and seek out the relevant AD therapeutic target - the metal-bound beta-amyloid (b-amyloid), as Prana scientists have long hypothesized. Previously, it had been shown that MPACs can dissolve plaque taken from post mortem human Alzheimer brain tissue1, reduce formation of the Ab aggregates in AD mouse models and block the production of toxic radicals from metal-bound amyloid in vitro, thereby detoxifying the amyloid. But until this study, in vivo proof of the specific target of MPACs had been difficult to establish and the erroneous perception of MPACs as mere metal "chelators" had persisted.

"This is the first demonstration in a living animal that clioquinol can be tracked to the biochemical target we have long believed it was attacking, the metal bound b-amyloid," said Ashley Bush, a professor at the Harvard Medical School and the Mental Health Research Institute of Victoria (Australia), and a Prana co-founding scientist. "What is exciting is seeing the injected labeled CQ make its way to the area of interest in the brain and target the zinc bound plaque-like aggregates in mouse brains. This visualization of the MPAC theory in action is really satisfying." he added.